NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – A man from New York filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, alleging that the company misled him into believing the sweet rolls were made in Hawaii.

Robert Galinsky of Yonkers said in his lawsuit that the packaging prominently features “Hilo, Hawaii” on the front, but the back actually reveals that they are in fact made in Torrance, California.

Representatives from King’s Hawaiian has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.