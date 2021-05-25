“Marty is not driving,” Eaton County Sheriff’s Office pulls over DeLorean car

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said one of their Delta Sgt. stopped a DeLorean car for having a head light out.

Moments later, two other DeLorean cars stopped by.

The DeLorean is famously the time machine car from the Back to the Future series.

“It’s not 1955. Marty is not driving. They also were not going 88 mph to get the required 1.21 gigawatts,” the ECSO said. “We wanted to share this cool pic. They continued on to Hill Valley California to park behind the Lyon Estates billboard,”