LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s free tea time!

McAlister’s Deli is giving away free 32 oz. cups of their tea to customers on Thursday, July 21.

This free limited time deal applies at over 500 locations.

Free teas include: sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.

Free Tea Deal:

One free tea per person in store

Limit of four teas per order on the the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

This offer is only for Thursday, July 21.