Meridian Township Police share in-person holiday shopping tips

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially the holiday season and the Meridian Township Police Department has advice for keeping your in-person holiday shopping safe.

  • Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area and go with a friend or family member. Park as close as you can to your destination and be aware of your surroundings.
  • Dress casually and comfortably. Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. If you do carry cash, keep it in your front pocket.
  • Be extra careful if you carry a wallet or purse. These items are prime targets for criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops and on buses.
  • Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.
  • Do not leave your car with the motor running or with children inside.
  • Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. Lock them in the trunk or put them out of sight.
  • Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.
  • Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con-artists” may try various methods to distract you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.
  • If you feel uncomfortable, ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.

Township officials also encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and all other COVID-19 precautions if you are shopping in-person

