Meridian Township Police share in-person holiday shopping tips

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially the holiday season and the Meridian Township Police Department has advice for keeping your in-person holiday shopping safe.

Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area and go with a friend or family member. Park as close as you can to your destination and be aware of your surroundings.

Dress casually and comfortably. Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. If you do carry cash, keep it in your front pocket.

Be extra careful if you carry a wallet or purse. These items are prime targets for criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops and on buses.

Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.

Do not leave your car with the motor running or with children inside.

Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. Lock them in the trunk or put them out of sight.

Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con-artists” may try various methods to distract you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

If you feel uncomfortable, ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.

Township officials also encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and all other COVID-19 precautions if you are shopping in-person