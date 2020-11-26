Meridian Township Police share in-person holiday shopping tips

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially the holiday season and the Meridian Township Police Department has advice for keeping your in-person holiday shopping safe.
- Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area and go with a friend or family member. Park as close as you can to your destination and be aware of your surroundings.
- Dress casually and comfortably. Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. If you do carry cash, keep it in your front pocket.
- Be extra careful if you carry a wallet or purse. These items are prime targets for criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops and on buses.
- Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.
- Do not leave your car with the motor running or with children inside.
- Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. Lock them in the trunk or put them out of sight.
- Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.
- Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con-artists” may try various methods to distract you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.
- If you feel uncomfortable, ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.
Township officials also encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and all other COVID-19 precautions if you are shopping in-person