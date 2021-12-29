Michigan man flees deputies in stolen school bus

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arrested after leading police in southeastern Michigan on a chase in a stolen school bus.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy spotted the school bus late Tuesday morning after county dispatchers broadcast a “be on the lookout” message regarding the theft, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a release.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the man driving the bus refused to pull over. The chase reached speeds of 70 mph (112 kph) through a couple of townships, according to the sheriff’s office.

It ended when deputies were able to surround the bus with police vehicles.

The 52-year-old driver was the only person on the bus. He locked the door and refused commands by deputies to exit. He was arrested after deputies forced open the school bus door.

He was being held in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.

The bus was believed to have been stolen from a high school in the city of Monroe, about 41 miles (66 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.