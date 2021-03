MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) – If you’re missing the smell of your favorite bar, then Miller Lite might have the product for you.

Check out their new candle set titled “Bar Smells.” It comes in three scents — dive bar, beer garden, and game day.

The company is releasing the candles to help celebrate the reopening of bars and restaurants in several states.

Miller Lite officials say, the candles burn for 50 hours and will set you back $20.