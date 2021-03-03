Missing dog returned after being found 600 miles away in Tijuana, Mexico

SAN LORENZO, Ca. (CBS) – A French Bulldog that went missing from his family’s home in California is returned after being gone for four weeks.

Debbie Campbell says, her dog went missing from her San Lorenzo home on February 3. Despite searches of the area and photos posted by her family to social media – weeks went by without any news.

Then, she was shocked to be called by a man in Tijuana who had bought the dog for $600. His family told him about the online posts and realized he had the missing dog.

After further confirmation, he sent the dog back to the owners.