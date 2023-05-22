DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police got a chance to share their wrangling skills on Monday.

A video posted to the MSP Second District’s Twitter account posted a video Monday regarding a peculiar run in they had on the highway.

The video, complete with a western tune, shows the MSP car going down a highway near metro Detroit for the first 50 seconds.

Then, the cow makes its entrance.

A man riding a horse could be seen following the cow as it crossed the highway, weaving around passing cars.

The horse rider eventually was able to wrangle the restless bovine, while MSP quickly followed behind.

Officials did not share any other details regarding the loose cow, as well as when the wrangling occurred.