Moose family reunion: Trooper brings calves, mom together

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas (Border Report) -- A fiery explosion followed by a sonic boom rattled the South Texas Gulf Coast during a failed test just before 2 p.m. at SpaceX's rocket testing launchpad near Boca Chica Beach, Texas.

The blast was like a wave that shot into the sky and took a few seconds to reach onlookers who were watching from Highway 4, about half a mile away. The blast was so loud that cars shook and car alarms went off before construction workers at a SpaceX hangar ran out to a chain-link fence to see what had happened.