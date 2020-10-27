countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

‘Murder Hornet’ nest destroyed but, where’s the queen?

Don't Miss
Posted: / Updated:

BLAINE, Washington — Scientists in Washington State who eliminated the first murder hornet nest in the U.S. say they killed nearly 100 of the invasive species.

But a big concern is what they didn’t find… the queen. They also couldn’t find a hornet that they had tagged a few days ago. That means they could be out creating another nest.

The murder hornet’s stinger is a quarter-inch long and they can spit venom. The scientists believe they can still be eradicated but they’re taking the threat very seriously.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story