‘Murder Hornet’ nest destroyed but, where’s the queen?

BLAINE, Washington — Scientists in Washington State who eliminated the first murder hornet nest in the U.S. say they killed nearly 100 of the invasive species.

But a big concern is what they didn’t find… the queen. They also couldn’t find a hornet that they had tagged a few days ago. That means they could be out creating another nest.

The murder hornet’s stinger is a quarter-inch long and they can spit venom. The scientists believe they can still be eradicated but they’re taking the threat very seriously.