MUST SEE: MSU senior avoids deportation after friend starts GoFundMe

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sometimes in life, you just need a friend, and this past week was one of those times for Michigan State University journalism student Kaishi Chhabra.

“There’s a lot of like financial crisis that my family back home has been dealing with,” Chhabra said. “They didn’t want to tell me because they didn’t want to trouble me but it came to the point where my Dad was like I am unable to pay your tuition fee like at all. Not even partially or a little bit.”

Chhabra’s family lives in a third world country. She’s here for her education and if she’s not taking classes, she has to go back home. When she got that call this week from her dad, it practically broke her.

“This is my last semester,” Chhabra said. “I’m set to graduate in the summer and after coming this close to graduation, paying you know insane amounts of International tuition fees, I might not be able to actually graduate. That really broke me down, I was just crying in my room.”

That’s when her friend and roommate, Emily Bevard, stepped up to the plate.



“Wednesday night she sends me a link telling me that she created a GoFundMe for me and that she’s sharing it with all my friends, our friends and her family,” Chhabra said.

“I was kind of like there’s really not much that I can do like that’s kind of the least I can do is send the link and post it and I also kind of didn’t think it would work,” Bevard said.

“We both work at The State News for MSU so a lot of our co-workers shared it aggressively you know just like promoting it on social media and next thing we know, a lot of donors reached out to me privately a lot of MSU endowed scholarships were being offered to me and the GoFundMe was going like an absolutely crazy amount.”

“When I like got the email yesterday, that it hit the donation, I literally like sprinted into her like and interrupted her in a meeting,” Bevard said.

“The first four days I cried because I was like so depressed. Next two days I’m shedding tears of hope,” Chhabra said.

Joe Dandron is the Sports Editor at The State News and along with helping to spread the word, he also donated to the GoFundMe.

“If you have the financial means, it’s just one less stop at the restaurant you know what I mean there’s plenty of ways that you can make up that.”

Dandron said people shouldn’t forget what Bevard did for her friend.

“Emily did a wonderful job of organizing it,” Dandron said. “I think it’s important to recognize that.”

“I wasn’t ready for her to leave yet, and her cat, both of her cats. I was like you guys need to stay,” Bevard said.

Chhabra said she’s known that she wanted to be a journalist since she was a little kid and now she hopes to be able to share the stories of people just like her.

“I know I’m not the only person who has this issue, I just had luckily an amazing roommate who was able to help me. There’s so many people who need help like that and I may not be a rich millionaire donor but I am able to make sure their stories are shared out and it gets to the ears who are willing to help.”

Chhabra says her goal for when she graduates college is to get a job in the journalism field and to support her family.