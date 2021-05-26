New “Blowzee” invention keeps spit from landing on birthday cake

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS) – A Virginia man said his free time during the Covid-19 pandemic allowed him time to work on an invention that coincidentally involved stopping germs.

Mark Apelt is calling it a “Blowzee” — and he says he came up with the idea while attending a birthday party before the pandemic began.

It’s a device that allows birthday candles to be blown out without spit flying everywhere.

He said that the Blowzee is such a hit with kids and parents that he is now selling his invention online for $10.