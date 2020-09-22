New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin

COLCHESTER, Vt. (NewsNation Now) — A New Hampshire man beat out the rest of the competition in Vermont with a pumpkin tipping the scales at more than 2,000 pounds.

A crane was needed to place the pumpkin onto the scale.

The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers group said the over one-ton pumpkin is the biggest ever to be weighed in the state.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded was 2,624.6 pounds in Oct. 2016 in Germany. Steve Geddes’ pumpkin weighed in Vermont was 2,304 pounds.