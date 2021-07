MANHATTAN, NY (CBS) – While celebrating National French Fry Day, a New York restaurant broke a Guinness World Record for the most expensive fries.

Serendipity-3, a restaurant on the upper east side in Manhattan, says the cost is $200.

Titled “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites,” the dish features Dom Perignon champagne and shaved black summer truffles from Italy.

The same restaurant holds records for the world’s largest wedding cake and the most expensive ice cream sundae.