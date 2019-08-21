SEATTLE, Wash. (WLNS) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a person earlier this week who deserted a cruise ship in 2015.
The crewmember was arrested outside of his home in Seattle.
“Crewmember deserters pose a potential threat to national security and circumvent the screening process for intending immigrants,” stated Luca Furnare, CBP Acting Port Director for the Area Port of Seattle. “It is through collaborative efforts with local law enforcement partners that CBP can combat illegal activity and apprehend those that may pose a threat to our nation.”
Officers arrest cruise ship deserter
