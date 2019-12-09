Officials provide tips for buying internet-connected toys

Officials are urging parents to ask a few questions before buying internet-connected toys.



The Federal Trade Commission is encouraging parents to ask a few questions before giving one of these connected toys to your kids.



Does the toy come with a camera or microphone? What will it be recording, and will you know when the camera or microphone is on?



Does the toy let your child send emails or connect to social media accounts? Can parents control the toy and be involved in its setup and management? What controls and options does it have? What are the default settings?



When your child plays with the toy, what kind of information does it collect? Where is this data, including pictures and recordings, stored? How is it shared, and who has access to it? Does the toy company give parents a way to see and delete the data? Is the information secure?



Asking simple questions to understand a smart toy’s features as well as what information it collects and how it will be used can make sure your kids are safe before, during and after the holidays.