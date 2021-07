ATHENS, Greece (CBS) – During a recent presentation in Greece, police showed off a Pablo Picasso painting they just recovered after it was stolen during a heist in 2012.

Experts put the value of the painting near $20 million, but during the presentation, the unthinkable happens, and the painting slides off the stand and falls on the ground.

Officials say thankfully there was no damage and the painting will go back to an art gallery.