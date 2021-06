MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) – In honor of Independence Day, Pabst Blue Ribbon is once again pushing boundaries in the beer world.

They are now unveiling its new 1,776 pack of beer to honor the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The amount of beer it has is equal to 74 cases.

Unfortunately, PBR’s 1,776-pack will not be available to the public.