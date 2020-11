AURORA, Co. (CBS) – Check this out…

The fast food franchise In-N-Out served its first ever meals in Colorado this weekend and it was crazy.

Two extremely long lines formed in an effort to get food — with some customers saying they waited 14 hours to get a burger and fries. Estimates say the line was almost two miles long.

The company said it expected to sell over 60,000 burgers on its opening weekend.