Meet Bachelor Button!

Bachelor Button is a friendly, wiggly American bully/boxer mix who is looking for a new home. He has lived with other dogs and loves everyone he meets.

He looks pretty serious in his photo but don’t let that fool you; he’s one of most outgoing dogs ever! He should be fine with kids (he’s a gentle guy) and he would enjoy a couple of kids or a dog to play with.

He would love a family who likes to include their dog in whatever they are doing. He is 5 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Now through July, you can receive 50% off your adoption fee if you bring in one of the following items the shelter is always in need of: 30-40 lb bag of Purina One dry dog food, 16-22 lb bag of Purina One dry cat food, 2-3 bags of soft dog treats, or dry/wet Royal Canin mother & baby cat food.