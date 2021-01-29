Phoenix firefighters visit sick covid-19 crew member in hospital with ladder

PHOENIX, Az. (CBS) – a crew of firefighters got together to lift the spirits of one of their own — who was in the hospital due to Covid-19.

The problem was they weren’t allowed to see him, so, after some creative thinking — they were able to make it work.

The fire crew took advantage of their equipment and surprised fellow crew member Dan Volcko by lifting themselves up to his window.

Volcko says he’s never been in a situation where he needed help before, so when his friends arrived — it was an unbelievable experience.