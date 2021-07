UTAH (CBS) – In an effort to repopulate marine life in a lake in Utah, thousands of fish were dropped from a plane.

Many lakes in the state are in remote areas, so releasing fish by air is a more effective method to increase life in lakes.

In the video you see now, thousands of “fingerlings” were released in a single drop.

The Utah Division of Wildlife says aerial fish stocking has been done in Utah since the 1950s and has been used to fill over 200 remote lakes in the state.