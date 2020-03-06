Police: “Put down the microwave!”

Things went a little sideways when officers from the South Wales Police force caught up to Nathan Caine during an assault investigation.
A body camera on one of the officers captured the bizarre moments with Caine swung around on officers and threatened them with a microwave.
The confrontation was posted to Twitter.
No one was injured during the unusual arrest.
#WATCH | Nathan Caine refuses to cooperate with officers and threatens to throw a microwave at them, after they attended a report of an assault in @SWPCardiff on February 4th.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 5, 2020
Despite a number of requests to put the oven down it was necessary to discharge a Taser. pic.twitter.com/lj05TItNqB