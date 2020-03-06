Police: “Put down the microwave!”

Things went a little sideways when officers from the South Wales Police force caught up to Nathan Caine during an assault investigation.

A body camera on one of the officers captured the bizarre moments with Caine swung around on officers and threatened them with a microwave.

The confrontation was posted to Twitter.

No one was injured during the unusual arrest.

