Polish county looking for boy of the decade

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Polish county mayor is promising a surprise award for the couple who have a boy in a village where only girls have been born for nearly a decade.
The village of Miejsce Odrzanskie in southwestern Poland has a population of around 300 residents
Authorities say they don’t know why no boys have been born there since 2010, but they are beginning to worry about filling farming jobs in the future.
Community head, Krystyna Zydziak, said 10 girls have been born since 2010.
