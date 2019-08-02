Polish county looking for boy of the decade

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this file photo from July 26, 2019,A worker is washing a monument to the fighters of the 1944 Warsaw Rising against the occupying Nazi Germans ahead of ceremonies next week marking the 75th anniversary of the heroic struggle, in Warsaw, Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Polish county mayor is promising a surprise award for the couple who have a boy in a village where only girls have been born for nearly a decade.

The village of Miejsce Odrzanskie in southwestern Poland has a population of around 300 residents

Authorities say they don’t know why no boys have been born there since 2010, but they are beginning to worry about filling farming jobs in the future.

Community head, Krystyna Zydziak, said 10 girls have been born since 2010.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story