Porsche breaks indoor land speed record hitting 102 MPH

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS) – Porsche has the need for indoor speed, as the luxury car company broke the Guinness World Record for indoor land speed in its all-electric Taycan car.

Racer Leh Keen was the driver and crushed the previous record by 13.6 mph at 102.65 mph in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Porsche said in a news release.

This is Porsche’s fourth world record, according to Guinness.

The car company also holds the title for longest vehicle drift in an electric car, the fastest vehicle slalom, and the heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car.