LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new addition to the Potter Park Zoo has made the antelope family a little bigger.

An endangered eastern bongo calf was born at the zoo on March 8, to parents Maverick and Uzuri. The unnamed female is the first eastern bongo birth at the zoo since 2014.

According to Potter Park Zoo, bongos are one of the largest members of the antelope family, standing up to four feet tall and measuring at eight feet in length.

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

The eastern bongos also have great hearing skills, and both male and female bongos grow long, spiraling horns.

“It’s been eight years since the zoo welcomed an eastern bongo calf. This is an exciting occasion for the entire staff” said Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain. “We are proud to contribute to this rare population and hope zoo visitors will enjoy watching the bongo family this spring”.

Only 100 eastern bongos are believed to still be in the wild, as the animals are often targeted for hunting and poaching.

“With such a precarious situation for this species in the wild, the importance of captive breeding populations to help keep this species from going extinct is increasing and we are excited that Potter Park can contribute to this effort.” said Potter Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Health Dr. Ronan Eustace.

The calf is still indoors with her mother Uzuri.

Animal care staff say that the calf appears healthy and is gaining weight.