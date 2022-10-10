LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Who wants to be a millionaire?

The Powerball and Mega Million jackpots are on the rise after no one had the lucky ticket over the weekend.

The Powerball Jackpot is set at $401 million, with the cash option for the prize set at a modest $205 million.

According to the Michigan State Lottery, if someone wins Monday’s jackpot, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot won this year.

The Great Lake State’s last player to win a Powerball jackpot was Waterford local Cristy Davis.

Davis won the game’s $70 million jackpot in Feb. 2020.

Though the Powerball jackpot is hefty, the Mega Millions jackpot is at a whopping $445 million, meaning whoever could win the jackpot could take home a cash price of $226 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club.

Though the clock is ticking, there is still plenty of time to grab a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket.

Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Powerball tickets until 9:45 p.m. on Monday, and Mega Millions tickets may be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.