Prepare now for emergencies later

The month of September is “National Preparedness Month”.
Local fire officials want to make sure you know what to do in case of any emergency.
They say a few things to always have on hand are water, food, a flashlight, and a cell phone with chargers.
It’s also important to make sure you have a family plan so everyone is on the same page.
“Many times people don’t think emergencies are going to happen to them and emergencies can strike any time. Having that plan and knowing what to do in the event of an emergency any season, any time of the year is always the best advice,” said Michael McLeieer, president of the Michigan State Fireman’s Association.