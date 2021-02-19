WATCH: “Ralphie” the dog doing well with foster family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “Ralphie” the dog, who was found abandoned in a park a couple of weeks back with serious injuries, is now hanging out and doing well with his foster family, the Capital Area Humane Society said.

Physically, Ralphie is doing good and is starting to eat more, even getting a few treats. The cuts on his feet and legs are fully healed and he barely sits still now, according to his foster family.

Ralphie doesn’t love his medicated baths and his skin still has a long way to go before it’s healed, but it’s getting better day-by-day, the Capital Area Humane Society said.

Ralphie’s favorite thing to do in the whole world is scratch his back by walking under your legs, the Capital Area Humane Society said.

The snow shovel is Ralphie’s nemesis and he likes to drag it across the yard and leave it in a snow pile so his foster mom can’t find it.