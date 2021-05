TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CBS) – Back in the day, it used to be common to collect baseball cards, and nothing was more valuable than one of Babe Ruth.

Well, one Florida doctor recently passed away and he had a very impressive collection.

His cards are now going up for auction, and in the collection is an ultra-rare Babe Ruth baseball card that could sell for up to $5 million.

Several of the cards are expected to sell for millions individually, but all together they are estimated to go for $20 million.