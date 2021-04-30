“Real life river monster” caught in Detroit River likely over 100-years-old

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit River Natural Species crew made a spectacular catch last week, according to the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office (AFWCO.)

The “real life river monster” weighed in at 240 lbs. and was 6 feet 10 inches tall. The fish is one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the U.S., according to the AFWCO.

The fish is assumed to be a female that’s been in the waters for over 100 years and likely hatched in the Detroit River in the 1920’s, the AFWCO said.

The fish was released back into the river.