LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lehi Valley Trading Company has issued a nationwide recall of 8,10 and 12.3 oz packages of Yogurt Raisins, because they may contain an undeclared peanut allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut Aallergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Yogurt Raisins recalled are:

Snack-Worthy 10 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 7911400668 with Best By date 09/12/22 and Lot Code 222268 packaged in a clear tub with front and back labels. Woody’s Smokehouse 12.3 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524865531 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front and back labels. Texas Best Smokehouse 8 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524832055 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front label

Currently, no illnesses or reactions have been reported.

The nationwide recall was initiated after it was discovered that equipment used to package the products may have come in contact with products containing peanut allergens.

Consumers who have purchased 10 oz Snack-Worthy Yogurt Raisins with lot code 222268 are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can call Lehi Valley’s customer service department at (480)-684-1430, Mon-Fri 8:00AM-5:00PM MST