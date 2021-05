NOTO, Japan (CBS) – Town leaders from the Japanese city of Noto decided to use Covid-19 relief funds to build a 13-foot high, 29-foot long giant squid statue.

The town is known for its squid fishing and officials say, they believe the statue will garner interest from tourists in the future.

Unfortunately, this choice has left some residents puzzled because of the price.

The town was given more than $7-million for Covid-19 relief — and used more than $230,000 to build this statue.