Retiree spends golden years singing karaoke at college bar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If your Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night brings you to Crunchy’s in East Lansing, you’ll quickly find out those are karaoke nights.

And while not all the singers are headed to the Grand Ole Opry, there is one grizzly veteran that sticks out amongst the rest.

“Well I’ve never been to the Grand Ole Opry, but yeah I enjoy singing here,” said Dennis Foreback, a Crunchy’s Karaoke staple.

Around Crunchy’s, everyone seems to be on a first name basis with Dennis.

“This establishment is the best karaoke place that I can find in the area,” Dennis said.

Schedule willing, he’s at Crunchy’s for all three karaoke nights a week.

And it’s safe to say, as much as he loves performing, the people at Crunchy’s love him even more.

“He’s an institution,” said Ricardo Cooney, the karaoke manager at Crunchy’s. “All the girls want to do a duet with him, all the guys think he’s cool and I just tell everyone I hope I’m that lively when I’m that age”

When he was younger, Dennis sang in the choir, but about 30-years-ago, he gave karaoke a try and it was love at first sight.

“I say you’ve just got to give it a try once,” Dennis said. “And you’ll be hooked on it and it’s hard to let go.”

If you want to hang out with Dennis, it shouldn’t be too hard to find him. He’s retired these days and his kids are a bit of a drive away.

But Crunchy’s is just around the corner.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy getting out amongst the people and the crowd and they seem to enjoy me and I seem to enjoy them,” Dennis said. “They make me feel young.”

