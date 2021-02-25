Robots now working as bartenders and servers for safety

MADRID, ES (CBS) – In the past, we’ve seen robots take on new roles, especially during the pandemic.

Well, several bars in Spain are now putting them into new positions as bartenders and servers to prevent human contact.

Spot, a robot made by Boston Dynamics is now serving drinks and collecting empty glasses from customers. At another location – Cart- the tabletop robot is serving as a bartender.

The creators of these robots say their goal is to help the hospitality industry be safer and be open for extended hours.