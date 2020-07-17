Rogue kangaroo arrested by police officers

Fort Lauderdale, FL (CNN) — A runaway kangaroo was captured by police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Thursday.

Officers fit a leash over its head and lifted the Australian expat into the back of a police cruiser, footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed.The kangaroo was taken to the department’s stables, police said, and they later tweeted a video of the animal mulling about a wooden stall with grass to eat and a ball to play with

CNN reached out to the police department to ask about the animal’s owner and how it had escaped and is waiting to hear back. In the meantime, the department is sharing live updates about the kangaroo on its Twitter profile, according to CNN.