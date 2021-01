Rowan Clifford DeBaker, born at 12:42 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long, to Kristine Spencer

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Rowan Clifford DeBaker is the first baby born in 2021 in Jackson.

He was born at Henry Ford Allegiance Health at 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 1 and weighs 6 lbs 11 oz and is 21 inches tall. He is the son of Dave DeBaker and Kristine Spencer of Brooklyn, and is their first child.

All three family members are reportedly healthy.