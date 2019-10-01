Sec. of State Pompeo gets handful of cheese from Italian protester

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left, holds a package of parmesan cheese he was given by a journalist as Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte stands beside him, following their meeting at Chigi Palace premier’s office in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. 2019. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Italy at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe as the push to impeach President Donald Trump gains steam at home. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sure to receive at least one question about Ukraine at his appearance with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte but managed to avoid the prospect when a young Italian woman with press credentials threw the room into confusion by bursting through the rope line to present him with a gift of Parmesan cheese produced in her hometown.

Pompeo appeared perplexed, perhaps thinking the woman was part of an official welcoming ceremony, but Conte grew angered when she appeared to deliver a plea for Pompeo to bring the cheese to Trump to show him that his threatened tariffs on European product would hurt local Italian businesses.

“I have a present,” she said. “The prime minister knows what I’m talking about. This is something made best in Italy, made from the heart, so we hope you can help us in taking it to Mr. Trump, please.”

Conte ordered the woman removed from the room.

Pompeo is not scheduled to give any public remarks until Wednesday when he addresses a conference on faith-based organizations at the Vatican and later is scheduled to hold a news conference with Italy’s foreign minister.

From Italy, Pompeo will travel to Montenegro and North Macedonia before wrapping up his European trip in Greece.