Send your name to Mars with NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WLNS) – NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover is heading to the Red Planet.
NASA is giving people the opportunity to have their names put on the rover as well as providing souvenir boarding passes. Your email is used only to give you “Frequent Flyer” points and to allow you to send your name on future Mars missions.
Submit your name by September 30th and fly along.
8,670,721 names have been submitted so far.
The space agency wants to launch its next rover to Mars next summer, with a planned landing in February 2021.
The Mars 2020 rover will lay the groundwork for eventual human exploration of Mars.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will use an electron beam to stencil in the names on a silicon chip smaller than the width of a human hair. So they could easily put more than a million names on a single chip that’s the size of a dime. One or more chips will sit under a glass cover on the rover.
