After several delays this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Wonder Woman 1984 film is hitting the big screen on December 25th.

If you’re a fan of the films, you might enjoy a new pair of shoes just released thanks to a partnership between Biion Footwear USA and Warner Brothers.

They teamed up to offer the red, white, blue, and gold shoes that were modeled after the superhero’s iconic costume. Adult sizes will cost around $110, with kids’ shoes going for about $60.