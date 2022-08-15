DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Some rivalries never die.

At Detroit Lions training camp, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her son had a humorous moment with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Nessel’s son approaches Hutchinson with a football and asks him to sign it.

Hutchinson, a University of Michigan alum, initially says yes, until he sees it’s a Michigan State football. You can be see him laughing before giving the Nessel’s son a playful cold shoulder.

The AG described her son as a “smart a**” when she posted the interaction on Twitter.