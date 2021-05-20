Some of the most iconic movie memorabilia ever going up for auction

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – If you’re a fan of movies — you’re going to like this.

A company called Prop Store Collectibles plan to have an entertainment memorabilia auction in June — and they’re selling some pretty cool items.

Some of the lots include Harrison Ford’s fedora from Indiana Jones, the original wand and glasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the two Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films, lightsabers used in the Revenge of the Sith, Jason’s mask from Friday the 13th, and the mask worn by Jim Carrey in The Mask.

In total — more than 1,300 items are hitting the auction block.