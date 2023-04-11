While conducting a traffic stop, a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy received a challenge from a boy named Eli.

“Bet ya I can beat you in a race!” Eli said to Master Deputy Braylyn Salmond, a challenge which the deputy accepted, resulting in an Internet video of a foot race between the two, posted to Twitter on Tuesday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The video shows Salmond narrowly beating Eli to the finish line.

Salmond said Eli had issued the challenge after having seen a viral video from October in which Salmond lost a foot race to a man he’d pulled over on a routine traffic stop.

“Master Deputy Salmon might’ve learned a thing or two from his last foot race,” the sheriff’s department said in its Twitter post.