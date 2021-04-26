Spaceship-themed inspired house now up for sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One New Mexico man combined the traditions, art, and history of the Land of Enchantment all in one place—and now it’s up for sale.

Marten Griego spent the last 21 years turning an ordinary home in Northeast Heights into an extraordinary work of art.

Griego said he wasn’t initially satisfied with the paint job, so he redesigned the walls, fireplace and he hasn’t stopped since.

He then said he spent the ensuing years filling the home with 3D murals and other space-inspired decorations, including a high-tech kitchen.

Nestled at the base of the Sandia Mountains, this spaceship home is ready to transport its next owners to another galaxy for a starting price of $255,000.



