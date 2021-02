LONDON, England (CBS) – If you’re looking to buy a rock even cooler than diamonds then we might have something for you.

Christie’s Auction House is now offering a variety of celestial objects from the moon, mars, and other parts of the galaxy.

Among the collection is a statue composed of 7-billion-year-old stardust and a cross-section of a martian rock.

Of the 75 items being sold, prices range from $250 dollars to $80,000.