STEALS AND DEALS: How to avoid last-minute shipping scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ve shopped and we’ve shipped, but maybe we waited just a little too long.

Our gifts aren’t there quite yet, but a sliver of hope comes in the form of an email or a text offering an option to jump to the front of the delivery line and guarantee your package to be there by Christmas.

Don’t be fooled, this is not a Christmas miracle, it’s likely a shipping scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau, this week leading up to Christmas can be a major win for scammers.

They’re looking to cash in on your willingness to ditch any deals and pay any amount to get your gifts delivered before Santa heads back to the north pole— and they’re sending phishing scams and emails at alarming rates

“They are saying hey there was a delay or we can get it to you sooner but we need you to update your info by clicking on this link or we need you to resend us some information and people get excited because they think oh I can get my product sooner but unfortunately they are giving scammers information or their address so when it is delivered they are just waiting outside to take it off your porch,” said Katie Grevious of the Better Business Bureau.

The emails and texts may even appear to come from the actual store where you bought an item, but the BBB says there will likely be some misspellings that give it away.

While it is recommended that you do track your packages, the best way to do that is to initiate that search on your own by either going right to the site where you shopped or by running the tracking number yourself through the proper carrier.

Remember, it’s never safe to give your personal information out to any unsolicited email, phone call or text.

Finally, if something seems too good to be true, even when it comes to shipping times- it most likely is.