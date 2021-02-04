“Tank” the K9 helps save the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office twice in one day

EATON COUNT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook today to thank “Tank” the K9 for his heroic work yesterday.

ECSO Detectives worked with area police agencies to track down a shooting suspect from an incident at a Citgo gas station in Delta Township on Jan. 23 where the suspect opened fire in broad daylight, however no one was struck.

On Feb. 3, ECSO were executing a search warrant and were going to arrest the suspect when he left the building and attempted to pull a handgun on officers. That’s when Tank intervened and helped secure the subject.

“Tank” was not done for the day. Later that night he helped to track down another suspect.

The suspect from the Jan. 23 shooting is being held at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges.