Target Black Friday deals: Final week of discounts released

(NEXSTAR) — Black Friday isn’t a day anymore, it’s a season. And this year, retailers seem to have blocked off all of November as a time for deals.

For fans of Target, the month kicked off with a series of high-end electronics. But in this final week, which officially started Sunday, the retailer says toys, kitchen items, electronics and even gaming systems are the priorities.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a recent press release.

The specifics of this week’s deals are spelled out in the company’s digital weekly ad, but here are a few highlights:

Browse the full digital weekly ad for yourself here.