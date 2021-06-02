Teenager pushes bear off a wall to protect her dogs

BRADBURY, Calif. (CBS) – Wild video of a scary situation is released, showing a bear and her cubs walking along a wall in a neighborhood in Bradbury, California. That’s when all of a sudden, three dogs rush towards the animal, with the bear then trying to protect her cubs begins to take some swing at the dogs.

That’s when 17-year-old Hailey Morinico runs out to protect her dogs and pushes the brown bear off the wall. Without any fear, she then grabs her dogs and runs to safety.

Luckily no one was hurt, and wildlife experts say the bear was simply trying to protect her cubs.