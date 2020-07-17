This is a bright day for the newest knight

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 17, 2020. Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Captain Thomas Moore, the 100-year-old British veteran who inspired people around the world by his daily walks around his yard to raise money for the National Health Service, is now Captain Sir Thomas Moore.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Moore today in an outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Afterward, reporter Chris Ship of ITV had a chance to hear first-hand about the experience from Sir Moore.

Sir Moore raised 33 million pounds in donations for NHS by walking 100 laps around his backyard as the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the United Kingdom.